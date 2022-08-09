Doon Monsoon 10K Run To Be Held On August 14

Dehradun (The Hawk): Thrill Zone announced the 2nd edition of the Doon Monsoon 10k Run today. To celebrate the monsoon season and to mark the 75th Independence Day, the 10KM run is scheduled to be held on the 14th of August and will be flagged off by ADG Uttarakhand Police and Director ITDA Amit Sinha.

The monsoon run will commence from STPI, IT Park, and will pass through Sahastradhara Diversion and Kalagaon, before returning via the same route.

The run is divided into 3 categories, viz. 10kms, 5kms, and Couple as well as Soulmate run. Any couple comprising of husband and wife or boyfriend and girlfriend will be eligible to take part in the Couple Run. Whereas in the Soul mate Run, any pair can take part irrespective of gender and relationship, like brother-sister, friends, mother-daughter, etc.

The Doon Monsoon 10K run will also have visually impaired athletes from all over the country. The registration fees have been waived off for all these athletes.

Speaking on the occasion, the Organiser PC Kushwaha said, “It is a well-known fact that the monsoon season kicks in Dehradun during July and continues till September. At this time, the weather in Dehradun is neither too hot nor too cold. It’s a very pleasant experience to run or have a stroll at this time in Dehradun.”

Adding further, Kushwaha said, “The main highlight of Doon Monsoon 10k run is the Couple run and the Soulmate run. We are truly humbled by the tremendous response that we have been receiving from the people across the state. Such events bring people together for a goal and re-energize us to bring in more of such sporting events for the people of the city. The interested runners can register at www.thrillzone.in.''

Additional Director of STPI, Dehradun Maneesh Kumar will be the special invitee during the Doon Monsoon 10K run.

Once the run ends, the runners shall be honored with the participant medals and certificates.

The run is supported by Petofy, Jivisa, STPI, Bharat Furnitures, Doon Runner, Dolphin Institute, Indian Sports Timing Solutions, and Youth for Human Rights India.