Don’t venture near rivers, Himachal CM advises I-Day holidaymakers

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu warned tourists not to go near rivers and water bodies on Sunday, as the Met Office had predicted heavy rain with a high possibility of flashfloods and blocking of highways and link roads for the Independence Day weekend.

“Several parts of Himachal Pradesh are experiencing heavy rainfall over the past 48 hours. I strongly advise both local residents and tourists who are visiting Himachal Pradesh for the Independence Day extended weekend to refrain from venturing near rivers and water bodies,” Sukhu tweeted.

An official from the Meteorological Office here told IANS that moderate to heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms is quite likely to continue in the districts of Chamba, Bilaspur, Solan, Shimla, Sirmaur, Una, Hamirpur, Mandi, and Kullu.

From June 24 to August 12, 255 individuals died in Himachal due to weather-related occurrences, according to data from the state administration.

The state police report that the national highway between Chandigarh and Shimla is currently operating on a single lane of traffic due to slides and debris in the other lane in the Solan area.

“Please avoid non-essential travel in prevailing weather conditions,” said HP Traffic, Tourist and Railways Police.

The Pandoh Dam reservoir in the Mandi district is full, and the dam gates have been opened, according to the latest police report. “Stay away from the banks of the Beas river,” it said.

Mandi is one of the worst affected districts. The administration has closed all educational institutions in the district till August 14. Likewise in Shimla urban areas, all institutions have been closed till further order.

A government source told IANS that the water level in all of the state's rivers had surged unusually, including the Satluj, the Beas, and the Yamuna, all of which flow into the adjacent states of Punjab and Haryana.—Inputs from Agencies