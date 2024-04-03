    Menu
    Do not tamper with evidence, always keep phone location on: Delhi court to AAP MP Sanjay Singh

    April3/ 2024
    Delhi court orders AAP's Sanjay Singh to adhere to strict conditions post-bail in the excise scam case, including not influencing witnesses or tampering with evidence, surrendering passport, and maintaining traceable phone location.

    New Delhi: A Delhi court on Wednesday directed AAP leader Sanjay Singh not to tamper with evidence or influence witnesses in the Excise 'scam' case.

    Special Judge Kaveri Baweja passed the directions before passing an order to release Singh from Tihar central jail following bail granted to him by the Supreme Court on Tuesday.

    The judge also directed Singh to submit passport, inform it about itinerary before leaving NCR, and to always keep his phone location on.

    During the brief hearing, Singh's counsel informed the court that the politician's wife would be surety for the accused in the matter.

    "I (Singh) am the Member of Parliament. There is no flight risk," the counsel told the court.

    The judge directed the accused to submit a personal bond of Rs 2 lakh and one surety of same amount.

    —PTI

