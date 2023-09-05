DMK diamond jubilee celebrations on Sep 17, Dravidian identity to be propagated

Chennai: As the controversy over Udhayanidhi Stalin’s statement on Sanatana Dharma rages, the ruling DMK will hold its diamond jubilee celebrations in Tamil Nadu’s Vellore on September 17.

The party is working hard to ensure a mammoth public participation. Stalin, the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and president of DMK, has called upon the cadres to turn up in large numbers during the golden jubilee celebrations, and the aim is to propagate its Dravidian identity.

The DMK was formed in 1949 in a public meeting at Robinson Park, Chennai which was in the then Madras Presidency. The ideology propagated by Periyar or ‘Thanthai’ Periyar on Dravidianism became the hallmark of the party.

The DMK will also hold, ‘Kalaignar 100- Quiz contest’ to make everyone aware of the Dravidian culture, ethos as also on the rich culture and history of Tamil Nadu.

Stalin’s sister and Member of Parliament and Deputy General Secretary of the DMK, Kanimozhi Karunanidhi is behind organising the quiz competition based on the Dravidian movement and on the stalwarts of the movement like Periyar, C.N. Annadurai and M. Karunanidhi.

DMK is now in a corner after the statement of state sports and youth affairs minister, Udhayanidhi Stalin that Sanatana Dharma has to be eradicated like mosquito, malaria, dengue, and corona which drew flak from the BJP and other Hindutva forces.

The BJP had immediately taken up the statement nationally and alleged that Udhayanidhi had called for the eradication of 80 per cent population of Hindus in the country. INDIA front has also faced fissures following the comment of Stalin’s son with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Shiv Sena leader, Uddhav Thackeray distancing themselves from the statement of Udhayanidhi.

The party is working hard for a huge public participation as the recently held state-level meet of AIADMK at Madurai had a mammoth participation and had stamped the authority of the leader of opposition and AIADMK general secretary, Edappadi K. Palaniswami in the party.

—IANS