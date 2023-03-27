Disqualified as MP, Rahul Gandhi asked to vacate official bungalow by April 22

New Delhi: On Monday, government sources reported that disqualified Lok Sabha member Rahul Gandhi has been instructed to vacate the official residence assigned to him by April 22.

The Housing Committee of the Lok Sabha sent Gandhi with a notice to evacuate the 12, Tughlaq Lane home, following last week's disqualification notice.

Gandhi was found guilty of criminal defamation on March 23 and given a two-year prison sentence by a court in Gujarat. His automatic disqualification from the Lok Sabha followed his two-year prison sentence.

An official of high rank has stated that a disqualified Lok Sabha member must leave the official house within one month.

Another official said Gandhi might request a longer stay in writing to the Housing Committee, which would be reviewed by the board.

The Lok Sabha Secretariat issued a notice that was copied to the Directorate of Estates and the New Delhi Municipal Council. The perks Gandhi receives as a member of Parliament are also being reviewed.—Inputs from Agencies