Disney+ Hotstar announces Raveena Tandon-led series 'Karmma Calling'

Raveena Tandon Stars in 'Karmma Calling': A Riveting Saga of Deceit, Revenge, and Glamour Set to Redefine Drama on Disney+ Hotstar in 2024!

Mumbai: Disney+ Hotstar on Friday unveiled its new series Karmma Calling, starring actor Raveena Tandon in the lead.

The show, which will debut on the streamer's platform on January 26, 2024, is based on the popular American series Revenge, which aired from 2011-2015 and was produced by ABC Signature, a part of Disney Television Studios.



It is adapted and directed by Ruchi Narain of Guilty fame.



Set in the world of glitz and glamour, filled with deceit and betrayal, Karmma Calling will feature Tandon as Indrani Kothari, the reigning queen of the Alibaug society.

Tandon, who made her series debut with the 2021 show Aranyak, said she has not played a character like Indrani Kothari in a long time.



"Karmma Calling is definitely more than what meets the eye and explores different facets of the world of the rich. Collaborating with Disney+ Hotstar was a great experience and playing Indrani helped me explore more for myself as an actor. It is a never-seen-before and never done before role and I am looking forward to audience reactions," the 51-year-old actor said.



Narain said Karmma Calling is set against the backdrop of the ultra rich and affluent Kothari family and all that conspires around them in their world.



"The series has massive grandeur, scale and a glamorous outlook with a story that weaves in revenge, deceit, betrayals and also navigates experiences of the Kothari family. The series is definitely going to be your ‘guilty pleasure’ watch and leave you craving for more. Collaborating with Raveena Tandon and Disney+ Hotstar has been an incredible experience," she added.



Gaurav Banerjee, Head - Content, Disney+ Hotstar & HSM Entertainment Network, Disney Star, said they are happy with how 2023 has turned out for the streaming service with shows such as The Night Manager, Taaza Khabar, Saas Bahu aur Flamingo, Aarya season three and The Trial.



"The upcoming Hotstar Specials’ Karmma Calling narrates the story of Indrani Kothari's world, where her Karma will not let her rest. A world that shows the opulence and lives of the riches. The series marks Disney+ Hotstar’s first association with the versatile Raveena Tandon," he added.



Karmma Calling is produced by R.A.T Films.

—PTI