Dirty water coming from Punjab's Budhanala will be disposed off soon, Mann tells Raj CM

Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday spoke to Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann regarding the disposal of sewage coming from Budhanala in Punjab and relining of the Indira Gandhi Canal Project and the Sirhind Feeder under the Canal Project.

Gehlot said that Mann assured him that the work of disposal of the dirty water would be done on priority and the work of relining would be completed during the next canal closure.

The Rajasthan government has installed a real time water quality monitoring system on RD 555 (Rajasthan-Haryana border) of the Indira Gandhi feeder and RD 368 (Rajasthan-Punjab border) of the Bikaner canal. This will enable real time monitoring of water quality. The work of relining about 106 km of the Indira Gandhi Canal has been done by the Rajasthan government during the canal closure in the last 3 years. This has improved the quality and quantity of water and has ensured that water reaches the last mile.

—IANS