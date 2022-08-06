Dhami Flags Off Export Consignments Of Mangoes, Honey, Rajma

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday flagged off vehicles carrying export consignments of mangoes, honey and rajma produced in the state.About 1.5 tonne of mangoes, 28 tonne of rajma and 80 tonne of honey produced in Uttarakhand were exported to the international market through the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority.While Chausa and Langda varieties of mangoes grown by the farmers of Uttarakhand were exported to Dubai, high-quality honey and rajma produced in the state were exported to the US.Speaking on the occasion, Dhami said all efforts are being made to ensure that the products of Uttarakhand get a better and bigger market by paying more attention to their branding, packaging and marketing.He also said steps are being taken to double the income of farmers. —PTI