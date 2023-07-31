DGCA renews Jet Airways' air operator certificate, says Jalan Kalrock Consortium

New Delhi: On Monday, the Jalan-Kalrock Consortium, the successful bidder for insolvent Jet Airways, said that the airline's air operator certificate has been reissued by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

Cash-strapped As of April 17, 2019, Jet Airways ceased operations. The AOC renewal date was set for May 20, 2022. The AOC, however, would have lapsed on May 19, 2023 if the airline had not begun operations.

Jet Airways' operating certificate (AOC) will be renewed by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on July 28, 2023, according to a statement released by the Jalan-Kalrock Consortium (JKC).—Inputs from Agencies