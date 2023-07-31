    Menu
    Economy & Business

    DGCA renews Jet Airways' air operator certificate, says Jalan Kalrock Consortium

    author-img
    Nidhi Khurana
    July31/ 2023
    Last Updated:

    New Delhi: On Monday, the Jalan-Kalrock Consortium, the successful bidder for insolvent Jet Airways, said that the airline's air operator certificate has been reissued by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

    Cash-strapped As of April 17, 2019, Jet Airways ceased operations. The AOC renewal date was set for May 20, 2022. The AOC, however, would have lapsed on May 19, 2023 if the airline had not begun operations.

    Jet Airways' operating certificate (AOC) will be renewed by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on July 28, 2023, according to a statement released by the Jalan-Kalrock Consortium (JKC).—Inputs from Agencies

    Categories :Economy & BusinessTags :DGCA Jet Airways AOC Business News Economy News
    Related Post

    OUR OFFICE

    New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402

    The Hawk AndroidThe Hawk IOS

      Copyright © thehawk.in