Demi Lovato, Jordan Lutes announce engagement

Demi Lovato and Jordan Lutes embark on a lifetime of love and happiness as they announce their engagement after a year of dating. The pop singer and musician share their joy on Instagram, marking a milestone in their journey from songwriting collaborators to life partners.

Los Angeles: Pop singer Demi Lovato and musician Jordan Lutes got engaged over the weekend after a little over a year of dating.

The couple made the announcement on Instagram.





"I'm still speechless... last night was the best night of my life and I can't believe I get to marry the love of my life. My love, I'm beyond excited to marry you.."

"Every day I've spent with you has been a dream come true and I can't wait to love and cherish you forever. Here's to the rest of our lives. I love you baby @angelokritikos @shutterstock," Lovato wrote in the post on Sunday.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C09puglvQVV/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=1a6e4479-268d-43d0-8241-36b7ab816ae1

In his post, Lutes said he is the 'luckiest man alive right now'.





"yesterday i asked my best friend to marry me and she said yes. i can't imagine my life without you and thank god now i'll never have to. feeling like the luckiest man alive right now. i'm so in love with you @ddlovato @angelokritikos @shutterstock (sic)" he wrote.





The duo first met in January 2022 when they co-wrote Lovato's song Substance and went public with their relationship in August of the same year.

—PTI