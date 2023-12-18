    Menu
    Demi Lovato, Jordan Lutes announce engagement

    Pankaj Sharma
    December18/ 2023
    Demi Lovato and Jordan Lutes embark on a lifetime of love and happiness as they announce their engagement after a year of dating. The pop singer and musician share their joy on Instagram, marking a milestone in their journey from songwriting collaborators to life partners.

    Los Angeles: Pop singer Demi Lovato and musician Jordan Lutes got engaged over the weekend after a little over a year of dating.

    The couple made the announcement on Instagram.


    "I'm still speechless... last night was the best night of my life and I can't believe I get to marry the love of my life. My love, I'm beyond excited to marry you.."

    "Every day I've spent with you has been a dream come true and I can't wait to love and cherish you forever. Here's to the rest of our lives. I love you baby @angelokritikos @shutterstock," Lovato wrote in the post on Sunday.

    In his post, Lutes said he is the 'luckiest man alive right now'.


    "yesterday i asked my best friend to marry me and she said yes. i can't imagine my life without you and thank god now i'll never have to. feeling like the luckiest man alive right now. i'm so in love with you @ddlovato @angelokritikos @shutterstock (sic)" he wrote.


    The duo first met in January 2022 when they co-wrote Lovato's song Substance and went public with their relationship in August of the same year.

    —PTI

