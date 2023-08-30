Delhi Women’s body helps acid attack survivor get Varsity admission

New Delhi: Delhi Commission for Women said it had intervened to ensure the admission of an acid attack survivor in a leading college of Delhi University after the institute cancelled it citing a procedural lapse.

The 17-year-old survivor was attacked by two bike riders who threw acid over her on December 14 last year when she was on her way to school.

In this regard, an FIR was registered, and the girl remained admitted to the hospital for treatment of injuries caused due to the acid attack. Three persons were arrested by the Delhi Police in connection with the incident.

The Commission visited the girl and has been in touch with the family to support the girl. The Commission said that the girl is an excellent student, and she did not let the attack on her come in the way of her studies and due to her hard work had passed all her exams.

Recently, the Commission received a submission from the survivor regarding her admission to a leading university in Delhi. The girl submitted that she had been selected for admission to a coveted program in a college affiliated with a leading university in Delhi.

She however informed the Commission that her admission to the college had been cancelled as she could not present her EWS certificate on time. She informed the Commission that by the time she managed to receive her EWS certificate, the college denied her admission citing the procedural lapse.

The girl has been subjected to a heinous crime of acid attack only recently and still, she managed to overcome her grave trauma and clear the competitive examination for getting admission in a college in one of the leading universities in Delhi. The Commission therefore issued a notice to the college demanding that the girl be urgently admitted therein.

However, the college informed the Commission that only the university can help the girl in the matter, said the statement.

DCW Chief Swati Maliwal issued a summons to the registrar of the university on August 26, this year for an appearance before the Commission on August 29 and sought an action taken report on the matter, said the statement.

Senior representatives from the university visited the Commission on Tuesday and informed that at the request of the Commission, the university has decided to take a lenient view on the issue and that the girl has been granted admission to the same program and college she had applied for.

—ANI