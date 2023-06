New Delhi: On Wednesday, Delhi University began accepting applications for 78 undergraduate programmes for the 2023-24 school year.

DU Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh has indicated that the first day of classes for the forthcoming academic year will most likely be August 16. This will likely restore the school year's schedule, which has been thrown off for the past three years because of the Covid epidemic.

Singh unveiled the signup page for the Common Seat Allocation System.—Inputs from Agencies