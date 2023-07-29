Delhi services bill circulated among MPs

New Delhi: The draft bill to replace the ordinance which mandated the creation of an authority for transfers and postings of senior officers in the Delhi government is ready and has been circulated among the MPs before its introduction in Parliament next week.

Appointments and transfers of top officers in the Delhi government would be governed in the same way as the ordinance issued on May 19 thanks to the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Act, 2023.

The bill establishes a three-person committee, chaired by the Delhi chief minister, to make all transfers and postings of top employees in the Delhi government.—Inputs from Agencies