Delhi Police files chargesheet against WFI chief for sexual harassment, recommends cancellation of minor's complaint

New Delhi: On Thursday, the Delhi Police Department recommended the dismissal of a complaint made by a young wrestler against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh for sexual harassment and stalking.

After the investigation into the POCSO case was finished, Delhi Police PRO Suman Nalwa issued a statement saying, "We have submitted a police report under section 173, CrPC, requesting a cancellation of the case based upon the statements of the complainant i.e. the father of the victim and the victim herself."

On the basis of a complaint from his fellow wrestlers, Singh has also been charged with violating Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354A (sexual harassment), and 354D (stalking).

Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) assistant secretary Vinod Tomar has also been charged with criminal intimidation and other offences under sections 109 (abetting of any offence, if the act abetted is committed in consequence, and where no express provision is made for its punishment), 354, and 506.—Inputs from Agencies