Delhi police bust 2 narcotics groups and arrest 5

New Delhi (The Hawk): On Tuesday, the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police claimed to have dismantled two drug-trafficking groups and detained five men in separate operations.

The Trans Yamuna and Dwarka districts were the gangs' primary operation locations, according to the authorities.

Three Nigerian nationals, Chiwetal Okeke, Henry Chinedu, and Joseph Paul, were detained by the police during the initial operation, and 359 grammes of heroin were found in their possession.

"The police teams were continually keeping an eye on the drug dealers' hotspots in Delhi, particularly the Dwarka neighbourhood. The crew installed technical and human surveillance in the region and began locating the targets. Three Nigerian nationals involved in cocaine trafficking were apprehended in the Dwarka More neighbourhood after a month-long operation paid off "according to Special Commissioner of Police Ravindra Singh Yadav (Crime).

"An important blow has been dealt to these traffickers' supply network with their arrest. Now, the Dwarka neighborhood's residential areas breathed a sigh of relief "Added he.

In a separate operation, the Crime Branch detained Ebube, a second Nigerian national, and Vaibhav Mahajan close to Nehru Camp.

"The police squad had been gathering information in the Laxmi Nagar and Patparganj regions while continuing the campaign against narcotics traffickers and suppliers operating in Delhi. According to specific information, Ebube and Vaibhav would travel to the area around the main Mother Dairy Road, close to the Nehru Complex, and Nehru Camp to deliver MDMA "explained Yadav.

"The two were captured with the shipment of illegal MDMA after a trap was set. The network of drug sellers operating in the Laxmi Nagar and Patparganj neighbourhoods has been severely disrupted by the discovery of MDMA from both accused individuals."

(Inputs from Agencies)