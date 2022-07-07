Delhi HC grants bail to CA accused in Bhushan Steel Case

New Delhi [India] : The Delhi High court on Thursday granted bail to Chartered Accountant (CA) Sunil Bhatia accused in the Bhushan Steel case. The case was registered by Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) in 2019.Bhushan Steel Limited (BSL) has been under investigation on account of the alleged siphoning off by its promoters .Justice Jasmeet Singh allowed the move of bail application on the behalf of Sunil Bhatia. He said, "I do not find merit in the contentions and submissions of Central Government standing counsel (CGSC)."Senior Advocate P V Kapoor, the counsel for the accused, had submitted that the complaint against the petitioner was not maintainable ."The appointment letter clearly shows that the petitioner was not an Auditor of BSL during the period of investigation, i.e., Financial Year 2013-2014 to 2015-16. The applicant cannot be held liable for acts done during a period which does not concern him," the senior counsel argued. (ANI)