Delhi Excise Policy case: Court extends judicial custody of Manish Sisodia till April 6

New Delhi [India]: Delhi's Rouse Avenue court extended the judicial custody of Manish Sisodia till April 6, the next date of hearing in the Delhi Excise Policy case.

AAP leader and former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia reached Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court for a hearing in the Delhi Excise Policy case today.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday opposed the bail plea of former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in a Delhi court and said that some high-profile people may be arrested.

The CBI said that an investigation is underway in the Delhi Excise policy case and the accused may hamper it.

The other accused was given bail on the basis of my judgement (Sisodia), however ironic it may be, Senior advocate Mathur submitted.

He also submitted that the SC gave him the liberty only because the ASG had said that he would conclude the investigation within 6-8 months.

He further submitted that "aside from that, the fact is that there is no loss to the exchequer, but profit to the exchequer. No loss to even any private person or any consumer. No money was paid by him and vice versa."

On the other hand, the bail plea was opposed by APP Pankaj Gupta.

"There was no delay from our side. The trial starts after the arguments on charge. We're trying to start that. The accused are delaying the trial," the Additional Public Prosecutor submitted.

APP Pankaj Gupta also submitted that some high-profile people may be arrested.

"An investigation is going on and this accused may influence the witnesses, and hamper the investigation," APP said before the court.

The application should be dismissed, Pankaj Gupta submitted.

On Monday, the Enforcement Directorate claimed that Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha allegedly conspired with the top leaders of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) including Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia to get favours in the Delhi Excise policy formulation and implementation, and she was involved in paying Rs 100 crore to the AAP leaders in exchange for these favours.

