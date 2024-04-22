    Menu
    Delhi court rejects Kejriwal's plea for video call with doctor, tells AIIMS to form medical board to examine him

    April22/ 2024
    Delhi Court Orders AIIMS Medical Board to Review CM Arvind Kejriwal's Health Amid Concerns Over Lack of Insulin Treatment in Jail, Rejects Video Consultation Request.

    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

    New Delhi: A Delhi court on Monday directed the AIIMS to constitute a medical board to examine Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to determine whether he needs insulin to control his sugar levels and consider his other medical issues.

    Special Judge for CBI and ED cases Kaveri Baweja passed the order while declining Kejriwal's plea for video consultation with his doctor.

    Kejriwal had on Friday alleged he was not being administered insulin in jail leading to 'alarming' rise in his blood sugar levels.

    —PTI

