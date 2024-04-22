Delhi court rejects Kejriwal's plea for video call with doctor, tells AIIMS to form medical board to examine him

Delhi Court Orders AIIMS Medical Board to Review CM Arvind Kejriwal's Health Amid Concerns Over Lack of Insulin Treatment in Jail, Rejects Video Consultation Request.

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Monday directed the AIIMS to constitute a medical board to examine Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to determine whether he needs insulin to control his sugar levels and consider his other medical issues.

Also Read: https://www.thehawk.in/posts/kejriwal-writes-letter-to-tihar-jail-superintendent-questions-jail's-statement-on-insulin

Special Judge for CBI and ED cases Kaveri Baweja passed the order while declining Kejriwal's plea for video consultation with his doctor.



Kejriwal had on Friday alleged he was not being administered insulin in jail leading to 'alarming' rise in his blood sugar levels.

—PTI