Delhi Airport provides real-time waiting time data, therefore airlines advise passengers arriving early

New Delhi (The Hawk): Delhi Airport has begun informing visitors of the waiting time at entry gates as part of corrective steps to improve passenger flow at the T3 terminal of Delhi airport.

On Wednesday, the Delhi airport posted frequent updates regarding the waiting time on social media.

"At all terminal entry gates, there was smooth passenger movement and an average waiting time of 0 to 5 minutes. Travel with only one handbag as cabin luggage to the airport for a simple security check experience "today, according to the authorities.

Additionally, boards have been installed at T3 Delhi Airport departure gates to inform travellers of the wait time and assist them in avoiding turmoil, delays, and overcrowding.

Airlines have begun warning customers that they should arrive with just one handbag and at least 3.5 hours before their flights.

Following Indigo, SpiceJet and Air India also advised its customers to arrive early at the airport.

SpiceJet advises travellers to arrive early and bring no more than one handbag weighing up to 7 kg due to heavy traffic at airport terminals. The airline stated that check-in and boarding at Delhi Airport may likely take significantly longer than usual due to heavy foot traffic.

In a letter sent to the airlines on Tuesday, the Ministry of Civil Aviation requested that enough staff be stationed at all check-in and baggage drop counters well in advance to guarantee a smooth flow of customers.

Additionally, the Ministry asked them to provide real-time information on the wait times at the corresponding airport entry gates on their social media channels.

The letter from the Ministry of Civil Aviation on Tuesday stated, "The Ministry of Civil Aviation has come to the notice that the airline check-in counters at certain airports are found unmanned or inadequately manned during early morning hours leading to congestion at the airports, thereby causing inconvenience to the passengers."

