Delhi's first Heat Stroke Unit prepared to treat patients at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital

Delhi's Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital inaugurates its first heat stroke unit amid rising temperatures, featuring state-of-the-art facilities and a dedicated team, to enhance emergency responses and public health preparedness during the heatwave season.

New Delhi: Amidst the rising heatwave conditions in the national capital, Delhi's first heat stroke unit has been prepared to treat patients in the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital.

The heat stroke unit was inaugurated by the Additional Secretary of the Union Health Ministry, Roli Singh on Wednesday.

Speaking about the same, Roli Singh, Additional Secretary, MOHFW, said, "It is a good initiative RML has taken this initiative to start a heat stroke management unit. I am glad to see that state-of-the-art equipment here."

"The idea is to inform more and more people regarding this unit and encourage them to make use of these facilities. I would like to congratulate the RML team for this," she said.



The ministry has also issued an advisory regarding heat stroke management. This advisory has been given to every state by the ministry.

Roli Singh further informed that the advisory on heat stroke management has been sent to every hospital wherein information is provided on ways to manage heat stroke patients, the requirements, and what things need to be taken care of.

"The Union Health Ministry has given instructions to make arrangements for ice packs, glucose, and ORS among others in hospitals to prevent heat stroke," she added.



As temperatures rise, so does the importance of safeguarding public health against heat-related emergencies.

The Heat Stroke Unit represents a significant step forward in our commitment to ensuring the well-being of our citizens, particularly during the sweltering summer months.

Dr Professor Ajay Shukla spoke on the newly inaugurated unit and said, "Equipped with cutting-edge medical technology and staffed by a team of highly trained professionals, the Heat Stroke Unit stands ready to provide immediate and specialized care to those affected by heat-related illnesses."

"From rapid cooling treatments to expert medical supervision, our facility is fully prepared to address the diverse needs of patients suffering from heat exhaustion, heat stroke and any other heat-related illnesses," said Dr Shukla.

Dr Seema Wasnik, Incharge of this unit and HOD, of Emergency Medicine, said, "Rapid and early cooling is the only urgent step to bring down the mortality and morbidity in heat stroke patients. Heat stroke can have mortality as high as 80 per cent if not treated in time and rapidly."

She further said that a special room has been prepared under the heat stroke unit in which all the necessary things have been kept for the treatment of patients suffering from heat stroke.

"A special type of tub has been kept to normalize the body temperature of the patient suffering from heat stroke, in which ice and water have been put and if needed, the patient will be made to lie in it so that his body temperature can be normalized immediately," she said.

"Apart from this, an ice-making machine has also been kept here so that ice can be used immediately if needed. All kinds of facilities have been kept in this heat stroke room," she added.

The inauguration of the Heat Stroke Unit marks a milestone in the doctors' efforts to prioritize public health and safety.

Through proactive measures and community outreach, the doctors aim to raise awareness about the dangers of heat-related illnesses and empower individuals to take preventive action.



"We extend our sincere gratitude to all those who have contributed to the realization of this vital initiative, including our dedicated staff, partners, and supporters. Together, we are making strides towards a safer, healthier future for our community," said Dr Seema Wasnik.

—ANI