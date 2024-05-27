Defamation case against Rahul Gandhi: UP court fixes hearing for June 7

Rahul Gandhi's lawyer requested more time due to campaign commitments. Judge Shubham Verma set the next hearing date, while the plaintiff's lawyer accused Gandhi of evading the court.

Sultanpur (UP): An MP-MLA court here has fixed for June 7 a hearing in the 2018 defamation case against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his alleged objectionable remarks against Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The defamation complaint against Gandhi was filed by BJP leader Vijay Mishra.

Gandhi's lawyer Kashi Prasad Shukla gave an application in the court, saying the Congress leader was busy campaigning for Lok Sabha polls and needed time to appear before the court.



Judge Shubham Verma fixed June 7 as the next date of hearing.



The plaintiff's lawyer Santosh Kumar Pandey told the court that Gandhi is running away from the court.



The court had issued a warrant against Gandhi in December last. Subsequently, the Congress leader had halted his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Amethi on February 20 and appeared in court which granted him bail.



The complaint was filed here on August 4, 2018, against Gandhi for his alleged objectionable comments against Shah at a press conference in Bengaluru.

