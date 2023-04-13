    Menu
    Showbiz

    Deepika & Ranveer work out together, trainer says 'gymming got better'

    author-img
    The Hawk
    April13/ 2023

    Real life Bollywood couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are also workout partners as they posed for a picture in the gym together.

    Deepika Ranveer

    Mumbai: Real life Bollywood couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are also workout partners as they posed for a picture in the gym together.

    Celebrity fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala posted a photograph of Deepika and Ranveer on her Instagram Stories.

    The star couple struck a pose with Yasmin in the gym selfie. Sharing it, the instructor wrote: "Gymming just got better."

    On the work front, Deepika will next be seen alongside Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor in the upcoming film 'Fighter' directed by Siddharth Anand.

    Ranveer was last seen in Rohit Shetty's film 'Cirkus'. He is now gearing up for Karan Johar's 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'. He will be seen reuniting with his 'Gully Boy' co-star Alia Bhatt.

    'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' also stars Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan. IANS

    Categories :ShowbizTags :Mumbai Bollywood Deepika Padukone Ranveer Singh Gym Yasmin Karachiwala Instagram Stories Hrithik Roshan Anil Kapoor Fighter Siddharth Anand Rohit Shetty Cirkus Karan Johar Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani Gully Boy Alia Bhatt Dharmendra Shabana Azmi Jaya Bachchan
    Related Post
    Most Commented

      Copyright © thehawk.in