CSIR-NIScPR Celebrates The Foundation Day

New Delhi (The Hawk): The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-National Institute of Science Communication and Policy Research (CSIR-NIScPR) celebrated its Foundation Day with a dynamic event showcasing a commitment to advancing science communication, STI policy research, innovation, and research. The institute, under the directorship of Prof. Ranjana Aggarwal, marked the occasion with significant events and collaborative endeavours.

Prof. Yogesh Singh, Vice Chancellor of the University of Delhi and Member of CSIR Society, was the Chief Guest of the Foundation Day Programme. Prof. Singh delivered an inspiring Foundation Day Lecture on "Rising India: Future of India." He appreciated CSIR-NIScPR's vision to become a globally respected think tank and resource center for policy research, innovation, and science communication. Prof. Singh emphasized the integral role of science communication in India's journey towards becoming a Vikasit Bharat.

Prof. Ranjana Aggarwal, Director of CSIR-NIScPR, emphasized the institute's dedication to disseminating scientific achievements in all Indian languages. Highlighting the new initiatives of the Institute, Prof. Aggarwal mentioned the concrete outcomes of the Science Media Communication Cell, SVASTIK, Technology Readiness Level efforts and many others. She also emphasised the strong focus on language diversity as a means to reach a wider audience. Prof. Aggarwal shared insights into the institute's prominent role as the host of the National Science Library, the largest in Asia

Key deliberations out of the address by the Director CSIR-NIScPR: Science Media Communication Cell (SMCC) is an innovative initiative bridging the gap between media and science. This cell is designed to enhance the communication of scientific achievements to the public, fostering a better understanding of S&T knowledge to society. NETRA Framework has been developed in collaboration with National Research Development Corporation (NRDC) for assessing technology readiness levels. CSIR-NIScPR will play a pivotal role in certifying technologies for the NRDC, further supporting technological advancements. Prof. Aggarwal highlighted the institute's commitment to creating rural livelihoods by leveraging CSIR technology. This initiative will utilize the networks of the Unnat Bharat Abhiyan and Vijanan Bharati, aiming to empower rural communities through innovation. In line with Prime Minister Modi's vision, SVASTIK seeks to disseminate scientifically validated traditional knowledge of India. This initiative reflects CSIR-NIScPR's dedication towards preserving and promoting traditional wisdom.

Dr. Anil Kothari, Director General of M.P. Council of Science & Technology, Bhopal, expressed the importance of CSIR-NIScPR becoming a centralized platform for scientific information and Dr. Sudesh Kumar Yadav, Director of CSIR-Institute of Himalayan Bioresource Technology, Palampur, participated in the release of CSIR-NIScPR publications and signing of MoUs, including brochures and Svastik's communication on the dissemination of traditional knowledge.

The event was compered by Dr. Manish Moharn Gore, Scientist at CSIR-NIScPR, and concluded with a vote of thanks proposed by Dr. Charu Verma, Chief Scientist and Chairperson, Foundation Day Celebrations Committee, CSIR-NIScPR looking forward to a future marked by impactful collaborations, advancements in science communication, STI policy research and meaningful contributions to India's scientific landscape.