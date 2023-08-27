Creating industrial hubs, implementing single GST rate stand as imperative measures to shield MSMEs: Rahul Gandhi



New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday shared a video of his visit to Moddy's Chocolates in Ooty, saying it is a remarkable testament of the great potential of the India's MSMEs and creating industrial hubs and implementing a single GST rate stand as imperative measures to shield these MSMEs, which collectively possess the power to drive India's growth engine.



In a tweet, Rahul Gandhi said, "A team of 70 incredible women drives one of Ooty’s famous chocolate factories. The story of Moddy's Chocolates is a remarkable testament to the great potential of India's MSMEs."



He also shared the link of his visit to the chocolate factory.





The Congress leader said that nestled amidst the picturesque Nilgiris lies a globally renowned Indian industry - the chocolate-makers of Ooty.



"On my way to Wayanad, recently, I had the delightful experience of visiting one of Ooty's most celebrated brands: Moddy's Chocolates," he said.



He also said that the entrepreneurial spirit of the couple, Muralidhar Rao and Swati, behind this small business, is inspiring.



"Equally remarkable is the all-women team which works alongside them. This dedicated team of 70 women crafts some of the most exquisite couverture chocolates I've ever tasted," he said.



Targeting the government over the Goods and Services Tax (GST), he said, "However, like countless other small and medium businesses across India, Moddy's is grappling with the burden of the same adversary - the Gabbar Singh Tax. In a landscape where the government appears to favour larger corporations to the detriment of the MSME sector, it is the pure grit of hard-working Indians like the women I met here that sustains India's growth."



"Creating industrial hubs and implementing a single GST rate stand as imperative measures to shield these MSMEs, which collectively possess the power to drive India's growth engine," Rahul Gandhi said.



He also stressed that women-led teams like this deserve all the support we can give.



Muralidhar and Swati's children deserve an India where their future thrives, he added.



In last few months, Rahul Gandhi has been making surprise visits to the public.



He had visited Azadpur Mandi, Okhla Industrial Area, Mukherjee Nagar, Jama Masjid and Bengali Market area to interact with people in Delhi.



He had also taken a truck ride from Haryana's Murthal to Ambala and also visited the farm lands of Haryana's Sonepat to interact with truck drivers and farmers to understand their problems.



Rahul Gandhi from August 17 to 25 toured Ladakh region on bike. —IANS