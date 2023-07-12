Congress stages ‘Maun Satyagraha’ in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: In response to the Gujarat High Court's judgement upholding Rahul Gandhi's conviction and two-year jail term in a criminal defamation case over the usage of the 'Modi surname,' the Kerala Congress held a 'Maun Satyagraha' at Gandhi Park on Wednesday.

The 'Maun Satyagrah' was spearheaded by many prominent politicians, including President K.Sudhakaran of the state, Opposition Leader V.D.Satheesan of the assembly, and other state and district leaders.

The ‘Maun Satyagrah’ began at 10 a.m and will continue till 5 p.m.

The Gujarat High Court denied the Congress leader's request to postpone his conviction and two-year jail term in the criminal defamation case that resulted in his losing his seat in the Lok Sabha last week.

To protests against the order, the Congress had decided to organise a day-long ‘Muan Satyagraha’ at all the state headquarters on July 12 against the court decision.—Inputs from Agencies