Congress' Satyagraha arrogance insults Mahatma Gandhi: BJP

New Delhi: The BJP criticised Congress's 'Sankalp Satyagraha' on Sunday, saying that the party was protesting against the country's Constitution and the court's ruling against Rahul Gandhi for using racist language to defend the "entire backward group" of India.

While the Father of the Country had organised Satyagraha for social issues, BJP spokesman Sudhanshu Trivedi said at a press conference that the Congress was doing "so-called Satyagraha" for personal motives.

After Gandhi's conviction in a defamation case in Gujarat and his "automatic" disqualification as a Lok Sabha MP as a result of the court's ruling, he accused the Congress of using the movement as a "brazen" display of its hubris.

He went on to say that the upheaval has nothing to do with a struggle for truth.

The BJP spokesman claimed that Gandhi was disqualified from being a member of the Lok Sabha because he had been found guilty by a court in Surat following due legal process.

"Then, Satyagraha for what?" the BJP leader pressed.

He pressed Congress for an explanation, asking, "Is it to explain the way you insulted the entire backward community of the country, against the court which convicted you, or against the clause under which you have to be disqualified?"

Several Congress leaders were allegedly implicated in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, therefore a BJP spokesman urged the opposition party to clarify whether or not their Satyagraha at Mahatma Gandhi's Samadhi Sthal in Rajghat was also against the principle of nonviolence.—Inputs from Agencies