Cong terms PM's I-Day speech 'crass', filled with lies; AAP says it's his 'farewell' address from Red Fort

New Delhi: On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "farewell" address from the Red Fort was criticised as a "crass election speech filled with distortions, lies, exaggerations, and vague promises" by the opposition parties.

The Congress claimed that rather than unite the country in recognising the difficulties ahead and commemorating the country's journey so far, Modi made Independence Day about himself and his image.

Despite Modi's claim that he will unfurl the national flag once again at Red Fort next year while reporting on his accomplishments, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has stated that next year Modi will unfurl the flag at his home.—Inputs from Agencies