CM Yogi Orders Building Of New Guest Houses In Prayagraj, Ayodhya, Bengaluru And Delhi

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has given instructions to set up new guest houses in Bengaluru (Karnataka), Delhi, Ayodhya and Prayagraj. While reviewing the works of the State Estate Department on Monday, the Chief Minister said that there is a need for new guest houses in Prayagraj and Ayodhya for state guests. Similarly, new guest house should be built in Bengaluru as well and land should be identified for the guest houses as soon as possible, CM Yogi added.

The CM said that despite the availability of UP Bhawan and UP Sadan in Delhi as well as the newly dedicated guest house 'Indraprastha' in Dwarka, there is a great need for a new guest house there, pointing out that suitable land is available for this in Sector 148 of Gautam Buddha Nagar. The Chief Minister also directed officials to expedite completion of the under-construction 'Gomti', the very special guest house located on Vikramaditya Marg in Lucknow.

While reviewing the arrangement of MLA's residences and guest houses, the Chief Minister laid special emphasis on facilities and security in the buildings. He said that the visitors coming to the guest houses of the state government located in various states including Uttar Pradesh should have a pleasant experience right from the hospitality to the food and room service. All necessary arrangements should be made while ensuring the security of buildings including CCTV and fire safety. The Chief Minister also directed officials to ensure availability of standard residential facilities in every MLA's residence. Emphasizing the availability of high-level services in guest houses, the Chief Minister advised officials to take the services of field experts in this regard. He said that through outsourcing, qualified and skilled youth in the hospitality sector should be deployed in guest houses. CM Yogi also instructed officials regarding deployment of regular employees in guest house on the basis of their grading according to qualification, efficiency and work behavior. Regarding transfers, CM Yogi o directed officials to follow the policy of the concerned department. The Chief Minister also gave instructions for police verification of the personnel providing services through outsourcing. Furthermore, the Chief Minister stressed on the arrangement of hospitality for governors, judges, foreign guests and other special guests according to the protocol. He also directed purchase of new vehicles for the special guests, as well as medical checkup of the drivers at regular intervals. —ANI