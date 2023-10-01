CM Dhami Participates In Swachhta Hi Sewa Campaign

Haldwani: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in the 'Garbage Free India Campaign' and donated labor under the "Swachhta Hi Seva Pakhwada" program at Shaheed Park in Uttarakhand's Haldwani, an official statement informed on Sunday.

As per the official press note, CM Dhami also paid tribute to the martyrs.

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has connected the cities and villages with cleanliness by building 12 crore Izzat houses under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and has given security and respect to the women of the country.

CM further said that the cleanliness campaign, which started in 2014, is exemplary today. It has become a people's campaign, the statement added.

Earlier during his 105th episode of Mann ki Baat, PM Modi said, "A big event on cleanliness is going to be organised on October 1 that is on Sunday at 10 am. You too should take out time and help in this campaign related to cleanliness. You can also join this cleanliness campaign in your street, or neighbourhood or at a park, river, lake or any other public place."

'Ek Tareekh, Ek Ghanta, Ek Saath' Campaign is a mega cleanliness drive to mark the celebration of Gandhi Jayanti. This initiative is a run-up to the ‘Swachhata Pakhwada- Swachhata Hi Seva’ 2023 campaign. This follows PM Modi's appeal for one hour of 'Shramdaan for swachhata' at 10 am on 1st Oct by all citizens.

Every town, Gram Panchayat, and all sectors of the government like civil aviation, railways and public institutions will be facilitating cleanliness events led by the citizens.

A special portal has been set up to help organizations put up different events. This portal will also invite influencers and citizens to join this people’s movement as Swachhata Ambassadors. People can click pictures and upload them on the portal to mark their presence.

The Swachh Bharat Mission was launched on October 2, 2014, with an aim to make the country open defecation-free and also universal sanitation coverage.

Exhorting the people across the country to get involved in the cleanliness campaign, PM Modi said taking the campaign forward would be a giant step towards fulfilling Mahatma Gandhi's dream of a clean India. —ANI