CM Dhami Inaugurates, Lays Foundation Stones Of Projects Worth Rs 415 Crore

Tehri Garhwal: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of 160 different development schemes worth Rs 415 crore. They include the inauguration of 44 schemes worth Rs 201 crore and the laying of the foundation stone of 116 schemes worth Rs 214 crore.

The Chief Minister launched these schemes while participating as the chief guest in "Beti-Bwaryun Ku Kauthig" organized at Pratap Inter College Bauradi, New Tehri.

CM Dhami also visited the exhibition of products, handicrafts and handicrafts manufactured by women's self-help groups in the district.

The Chief Minister honoured the members of the women's self-help groups who have done excellent work in the district and also administered an oath to the school students to make Devbhoomi drug-free by 2025.

While congratulating them, the Chief Minister said that the development of the nation is not possible without "motherly" power, the contribution of motherly power in building the state of Uttarakhand is invaluable.

The Chief Minister said that the work of the "double-engine" government is clearly visible in the form of development in Uttarakhand.

He said that the priority of the government is to develop every area of the state. He said that women entrepreneurs across the state have shown by setting up attractive exhibitions and stalls based on traditional products that the contribution of women in the development of the state is no less than anyone.



The Chief Minister said that our country is moving beyond women's development into women's leadership.

He said that the work being done across the country in the field of women empowerment under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi presents a wonderful picture of the new India.

Today, in every village, women are being connected to basic facilities like houses, toilets, gas, electricity, and water.

The government is also working with full sensitivity on the education, health, nutrition, vaccination and other essential needs of daughters.

The Chief Minister said that today there are about 70 lakh self-help groups in the country, with which about 8 crore sisters are associated.

Even in Uttarakhand, the sisters of women's self-help groups have done unprecedented work in every field, a living example of which is the exhibition of products displayed by them in today's program.

The Chief Minister said that in honour of the mother power in the state, along with giving 30 per cent reservation to women in government jobs, Chief Minister Women Empowerment Scheme, Chief Minister Mahalakshmi Scheme, Lakhpati Didi Scheme, Chief Minister Aanchal Amrit Yojana, Chief Minister Self-Employment Scheme, Chief Minister Minority Meritorious Scheme, Nanda Schemes like Gaura Matrivandana Yojana and Mahila Poshan Abhiyaan have been started.

Addressing the program, Minister-in-charge Premchandra Aggarwal said that many development schemes are run by the state government under the leadership of Chief Minister Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami. To make women's self-help groups self-reliant, interest-free loans up to Rs 5 lakh are being given. Work is also being done to promote Devbhoomi as a wedding destination.

Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal congratulated and wished everyone on "Beti-Bwaryun Ku Kauthig". He said that the state government is running many schemes to make women self-reliant. —ANI