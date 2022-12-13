Chinese violations continue, with the centre remaining silent: Kharge

New Delhi (The Hawk): Mallikarjun Kharge, the leader of the opposition, charged the Centre with being a silent observer of China's wrongdoings on Tuesday.

Speaking in the Rajya Sabha, he pressed the Prime Minister for a comment.

The bravery of our armed forces in Ladakh's Galwan Valley is well-known, he remarked. But since April 2020, China has flagrantly trespassed on our territory. Chinese aggressions up to Y intersection in Depsang Plains are still illegal and unwarranted.

He claimed that the Chinese incursions into the Eastern Ladakh communities of Gogra and Hot Springs, as well as the Chinese construction next to Pangong Tso Lake, which included the construction of the divisional headquarters and army garrison of the PLA as well as weapon shelters for artillery, anti-aircraft guns, and armoured carriers, were continuously disregarded by the government.

The Chinese are building two high frequency microwave towers, a new radome, and other structures nearby, but the administration is still unaware of this. The building of the Pangong Tso bridge and the decks on either side that would have made it simpler for the Chinese forces to move has also been neglected.

"China has refused to leave our territory despite the demand to ensure a status quo ante as of April 2020 and has been intentionally hiding behind the statement of our Prime Minister from June 20, 2020, claiming that no one has entered into our territory," he claimed.

Even the current negotiations with the Chinese for a pushback from our land have reportedly come to an end, and no new deadline has been set. Concerns are increased by reports of Chinese incursions into our land in the Tawang sector across the LAC without provocation, Kharge stated.

Similar unverified claims of Chinese violations, he claimed, were pouring from the Doklam region. The construction of all-weather roads and bunkers by China during the Doklam standoff in June 2017 is also well known and may pose a threat to our security in the "Chicken's Neck" sector.

The Indian Army, according to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, "has resisted the attempt by Chinese troops to change the status quo," in a statement regarding the conflict.

