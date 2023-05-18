New Delhi: Two days ago, a Chinese fishing vessel carrying 39 people overturned in the Indian Ocean, prompting the Indian Navy to send out a P-8I maritime patrol aircraft to aid in the hunt for survivors.

The P8I aircraft conducted several, comprehensive searches on Wednesday despite bad weather, and the Navy said they found multiple debris that could have come from the sunken ship.

On Tuesday, the Chinese ship "Lu Peng Yuan Yu 028" capsized in the middle of the Indian Ocean.—Inputs from Agencies