    China's Xi Jinping urges preparation for military conflicts at sea

    March7/ 2024
    President Xi Jinping Advocates for Enhanced Military Preparedness and Maritime Economy Development Amidst Calls for Strengthened Cybersecurity and Defence.

    Chinese President Xi Jinping.

    Beijing: China's President Xi Jinping on Thursday called on the armed forces to coordinate preparations for military conflicts at sea, protect the country's maritime rights and interests and the development of the maritime economy.

    It was necessary to build cyberspace defence system and improve the ability to maintain national network security, Xi was quoted by state television as saying when he met a delegation of the People's Liberation Army and Armed Police Force at China's annual parliament meeting.

    —Reuters

