Chicken Chicks Distributed By The Veterinary Department

Dineshpur (The Hawk): For the establishment of backyard unit, other items including chicken chickens were distributed by the Veterinary Department to the people belonging to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

Under the leadership of Dr. Shiv Kumar, Veterinary Officer of Government Veterinary Hospital, Dineshpur, chicken chickens were distributed to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes for setting up backyard units under Gram Sabha Khatola. At the same time, he said that along with agriculture, animal husbandry and poultry farming has emerged rapidly in the country. Like animal husbandry, poultry farming is an income generating business throughout the year. Keeping in view the increasing demand for eggs, poultry farming is becoming a good earning employment. On this occasion, village head of Gram Sabha Khatola Mukesh Rana, Gram Panchayat Secretary Parvati Devi, M.C. Pathak, Deepchandra etc should be present.