Check out these Bollywood divas who nailed their airport look

Mumbai: Bollywood celebs are expected to look their best at all times, whether on the set of their film or at an event. However, even when dressed in the most casual outfit conceivable when travelling, Bollywood celebrities manage to look great. Here's a list of our Bollywood divas, spotted at the Mumbai airport, who truly aced the fashion game, with their airport outfits.

Adah Sharma

The '1920' actor donned a cartoon printed tee along with denim shorts, teamed with pink coloured circular glasses. In this casual look, Adah looked really gorgeous.

Nushrratt Bharuccha

Nushrratt looked very comfortable while carrying this white coloured middy dress and she paired her attire with black coloured shades. Simple yet beautiful.

Rashmika Mandanna

The 'Pushpa' star looked very beautiful and adorable wearing this printed green coloured off-shoulder dress and simply slayed her airport look.

Sunny Leone

Our own 'Babydoll', Sunny Leone, just aced her airport look by wearing an offwhite co-ord set teamed with a chained neckpiece and also carried a black coloured bag.

