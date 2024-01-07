Celebs Endorse Lakshadweep Post PM Modi's Visit, Slam Maldivian Remarks

PM Modi's Lakshadweep Trip Spurs Celebrity Backlash Against Maldivian Remarks, Boosts Endorsements for Indian Coastal Tourism.

Mumbai: Indian stars Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Shraddha Kapoor, among others, advocate exploring Indian coastal destinations, countering disparaging comments made by Maldivian leaders post PM Modi's Lakshadweep visit.



In social media posts, Kumar, cricketer Hardik Pandya, and Venkatesh Prasad highlight Indian tourism support, condemning Maldives' remarks. The Maldivian government disassociates itself from derogatory comments against foreign leaders.



Salman Khan praises Modi's enjoyment of Lakshadweep's pristine beaches, emphasizing the beauty within India. Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor echo the sentiment, urging exploration of the islands.



https://twitter.com/ShraddhaKapoor/status/1743881298522083626?



Akshay Kumar denounces 'hateful' Maldivian statements, advocating support for Indian tourism. Former cricketer Venkatesh Prasad emphasizes India's unexplored coastal towns as potential tourist hubs.



Celebrities like Sachin Tendulkar, John Abraham, and Kangana Ranaut promote Lakshadweep's untouched beauty and India's vast coastal splendor.



PM Modi's Lakshadweep trip, marked by snorkeling and beach walks, underscores its allure as a destination for adventurers and nature enthusiasts.

