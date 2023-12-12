CBSE class 10 and 12 exams to start from February 15

CBSE Announces 2024 Board Exam Schedule: Key Dates and Subjects for Class 10th and 12th Revealed, Exam Period from February 15 to April 10.

New Delhi [India]: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced that the 10th and 12th class board exams will begin on February 15, 2024. The exams will last for 55 days and conclude by April 10, 2024.

According to the CBSE press release, the examinations for class 10 will begin on February 15, 2024, and continue till March 13. The 12th board examination will also begin on February 15, 2024 and end on April 2."

The release further informed that the exams will start at 10.30 am.

For the 10th grade board, the Sanskrit exam will be held on February 19, 2024, followed by Hindi on February 21, 2024. English will be held on February 26, 2024, and Science on March 2, 2024. Home Science is scheduled for March 4, 2024, followed by Social Science on March 7, 2024. The last two exams are Mathematics on March 11, 2024 and Information Technology on March 13, 2024.



The date sheet has been issued well in advance so that the students can prepare for the examinations.

—ANI