Cara Delevingne ready to teach about sex with new series

Los Angeles: Model-turned-actress Cara Delevingne will be diving into some of the biggest questions about sexuality in an upcoming new documentary titled "Planet Sex with Cara Delevingne" for Hulu.

"On this immersive journey, she puts her mind and body on the line in search of answers regarding human sexuality, its joys, mysteries, and constantly changing nature," the streamer announced. "In every episode, she shares her own personal experiences. Uniquely unfiltered and authentic, there's no limit on how far Cara's willing to go to explore what makes us all human."

In recent years, Delevingne has become more open about her own journey of sexuality, reports eonline.

"I never really came out," she told British Vogue in July.

"It was more that I just decided that I was done with being in the closet, I was done with being ashamed for who I loved and who I was. So, for me, it was just being like love is love and we should be able to love who we want."

In 2020, Delevingne shared that she was pansexual, telling Variety, reports eonline.

"Growing up, I didn't really see many people liked me, so I'm just really grateful to be one of those people representing."

Delevingne can currently be seen in a recurring role on season two of the Hulu hit comedy "Only Murders in the Building", alongside friend Selena Gomez.

—IANS