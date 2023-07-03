BSE-listed firms' market valuation touches record high of Rs 298.21 lakh crore

New Delhi: On a day when the benchmark Sensex closed above the 65,000-mark for the first time ever, the market capitalization of BSE-listed corporations achieved a record high of Rs 298.21 lakh crore.

With this increase, the benchmark index reached a new closing high of 65,205.05, a 0.75 percent increase from its previous record high. The index reached a new intraday high of 65,300.35 points, a gain of 581.79 points (0.89 percent).

The Sensex increased for the fourth day in a row on Monday.—Inputs from Agencies