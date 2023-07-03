    Menu
    Economy & Business

    BSE-listed firms' market valuation touches record high of Rs 298.21 lakh crore

    author-img
    Nidhi Khurana
    July3/ 2023
    Last Updated:

    New Delhi: On a day when the benchmark Sensex closed above the 65,000-mark for the first time ever, the market capitalization of BSE-listed corporations achieved a record high of Rs 298.21 lakh crore.

    With this increase, the benchmark index reached a new closing high of 65,205.05, a 0.75 percent increase from its previous record high. The index reached a new intraday high of 65,300.35 points, a gain of 581.79 points (0.89 percent).

    The Sensex increased for the fourth day in a row on Monday.—Inputs from Agencies

    Categories :Economy & BusinessTags :The Sensex BSE-listed firms benchmark Sensex benchmark index
    Related Post

    OUR OFFICE

    New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402

    The Hawk AndroidThe Hawk IOS

      Copyright © thehawk.in