Britney Spears Objects To Paying Her Mother's Legal Fees

Los Angeles: Britney Spears has denied her mother Lynne Irene Bridges' request to pay $663,202 in attorney's fees, with regards to her conservatorship, which ended in November last year, reports 'Variety'.

The objection marks the latest move in Britney's ongoing and drawn-out legal battle. As per 'Variety', the singer's attorney, Mathew Rosengart, filed new documents with the court ahead of a Wednesday hearing - where no decision was made.

Rosengart stated in a filing (accessed by 'Variety') with the Los Angeles Superior Court, "Britney Spears has for decades been her family's sole breadwinner, supporting her entire family. Lynne Spears and her counsel seek payment of legal fees and costs - from Britney Spears - of more than $660,000."

The filing further states that that there is "no legal authority" as Lynne was not an official party involved with the conservatorship, "Britney Spears opposes the Petition in its entirety." Attorneys for Lynne Spears filed their petition on November 1, 2021, seeking legal fees to be paid by Spears, while Britney's conservatorship was terminated on November 12, 2021.

Last year in November, Britney had posted on her Instagram after her mother requested her legal fees be covered by her daughter, "My dad may have started the conservatorship 13 years ago, but what people don't know is that my mom is the one who gave him the idea."

At Wednesday's hearing, attorneys for Lynne Spears argued what they had stated in their November filing: That the pop star's life under the conservatorship began to change for the better a few years ago because of her mother's efforts with her lawyers.

Rosengart made a categorical remark stating that Spears' mother and father are not at equal fault, but he noted that the singer has already covered her mother's home and related expenses.

"Lynne Spears has for at least a decade resided in a large, expensive house owned by Britney Spears in Kentwood, La, for which her daughter has also continuously - and generously - paid Lynne Spears's utilities, telephone services, insurance, property taxes, landscaping, pool work, pest control, repairs and maintenance, totalling approximately $1.7 million," the filing further stated.—IANS