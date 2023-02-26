Brawl at Ghaziabad hotel over DJ leaves 5 injured; 9 held

Ghaziabad: An official claimed on Sunday that nine people had been arrested in connection with the incident and that five people had been injured after a fight broke out between guests and hotel workers over the issue of playing music outside of permissible hours.

The fight broke out when the guests asked for a DJ at around 2 a.m. and the hotel management refused. The music can usually be played at the reception halls until 10 p.m.

Among those hurt, a female victim was admitted to the intensive care unit because her condition was so critical.

The incident, according to DSP Ravi Kumar, took place at Hotel The Grand IRS.

Two videos of the incident have gone viral, showing multiple people, including women, fighting each other while brandishing sticks, attacking one another.

Many persons could be seen lying injured on the ground with blood spots on the floor, and there was a cacophony of loud shouts and profanities.

Guests reportedly gathered at the hotel for a "Cocktail Party" following the Haldi ceremony on Saturday, which took place earlier in the day.

Meanwhile, the police stated they were looking into whether or not the Excise Department had approved the 'Cocktail Party.

A source says that a leader of the BJP owns the hotel.—Inputs from Agecies