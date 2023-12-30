Bram Inscore, songwriter and producer, dies at 41

Bram Inscore: Remembering a Musical Luminary, Troye Sivan's Collaborator, and a Talented Producer. His Life, Legacy, and Contributions in the Music Industry Revered Despite a Tragic Loss to Depression. A Tribute to His Remarkable Talent and Enduring Impact.

Los Angeles [US]: Bram Inscore, best known for his work with Troye Sivan, passed away at 41.

According to a statement from his family and friends, Bran died by suicide, after a battle with depression, Variety reported.

Throughout his career, he contributed to singles including Sivan's "Youth," Andy Grammer's "Don't Give Up on Me" and BTS' "Louder Than Bombs." Additionally, he collaborated with a spate of artists including Rina Sawayama, Hayley Kiyoko, Allie X, Duncan Laurence and Mayer Hawthorne.

"It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our beloved Bram Inscore, who ended his life after a hard fought battle with depression," reads a statement from his family, wife and friends.

"Bram was a 'musician's musician,' a producer, composer and multi-instrumentalist, who lent his talents to artists such as Beck, Troye Sivan and BTS. Selfless as a human and generous as a collaborator, he ingeniously served the music but never his own ego. Deep compassion and dry wit were embedded into everything he did, though he never sought praise or approval. He was truly a unique spirit and though his soul has left his body, it will live forever in his music."

Bram attended USC to study orchestral music and jazz, then left college to tour. He became a producer and released a solo album under the name B.R.A.M. in 2009. Beyond working with artists, he architected the soundtrack for the 2018 film "Sierra Burgess Is a Loser" alongside Leland, Sivan, Allie X and more.

