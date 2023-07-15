Boult Audio expects business to double to Rs 1000 cr this fiscal

New Delhi: A prominent corporate official has stated that Boult Audio, a leading manufacturer of intelligent wearable devices, anticipates a 100 percent growth in revenue to Rs 1,000 crore this fiscal year on the back of expansion in sales channels and growth in the smartwatch category.

Varun Gupta, founder and chief executive officer of Boult Audio, told that the company's wristwatch business is expanding by triple digits, while its audio category revenue expanded by over 30 percent.

We predict a 100% increase. We hope to expand our presence in the offline world and delve even more deeply into the online market. We are expanding our direct-to-consumer platform, or e-commerce website. The market for smartwatches is rapidly expanding, with annual growth rates in the triple digits. Gupta remarked that this provided "the impetus and push" necessary to get the company's brands into the market.—Inputs from Agencies