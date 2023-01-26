    Menu
    India

    BJP top brass meets to finalise candidates for Tripura polls

    author-img
    The Hawk
    January26/ 2023

    New Delhi: Members of the BJP's top leadership, including party chief J P Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and others, gathered here on Thursday to finalise their slate of candidates for the upcoming Tripura assembly elections.

    Chief Minister Manik Saha of Tripura, BJP state incharge Mahesh Sharma, and Rajya Sabha MP Biplab Deb were also present.

    There was a meeting of the BJP's Tripura unit core group at the residence of party leader and northeast incharge Sambit Patra earlier in the day.—Inputs from Agencies 

    Categories :IndiaTags :BJP J P Nadda Amit Shah Candidates for elections
    Related Post
    Most Commented

      Copyright © thehawk.in