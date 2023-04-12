BJP second candidates' list in a day or two: Karnataka CM

Mangaluru: For the upcoming assembly elections in Karnataka, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai announced on Wednesday that the second list of BJP candidates would be made public within the next day or two.

Bommai announced his plans to reach out to MLAs and leaders who were refused party tickets for the 2019 elections while speaking to reporters in the temple town of Dharmasthala in the Dakshina Kannada district. He assured them that the party would continue to honour its leaders.

On Tuesday, the party announced its candidates in 189 of the 224 constituencies. Of those, 52 are newcomers. On May 10, voters will cast ballots in the state.—Inputs fromAgencies