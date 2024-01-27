Bihar Grand Alliance Stable: RJD's Tiwary

RJD Affirms Stability in Bihar's Grand Alliance Government Amid Political Turmoil; BJP Plans Election Strategy Meeting, Congress Gears Up for 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' Preparation in Purnea.

Patna: Amidst the political turmoil in Bihar the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) a crucial member of the ruling coalition assured on Saturday that everything is going smoothly within the states governing alliance. Speaking to PTI Mrityunjay Tiwary, spokesperson for RJDs state unit expressed confidence in the situation by stating, "The grand alliance government in the state is functioning well... Things are normal at present."



While highlighting RJDs preparedness to handle any challenges Tiwary mentioned, "If any unexpected events occur in the future we are prepared to face the consequences."



Addressing Bihars current political climate Tiwary called upon Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to provide clarity. He emphasized Kumars responsibility as the leader of Mahagathbandhan government to address the situation and highlighted achievements of Mahagathbandhan government in Bihar.



In response to unrest within Bihars ruling Mahagathbandhan coalition the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has scheduled a meeting on Saturday with its MPs and MLAs. The meeting aims to discuss preparations for Lok Sabha polls. Samrat Choudhary, Bihar BJP chief confirmed that strategizing for elections will be a key focus, during this meeting whose dates are yet to be announced.



Addressing the speculations regarding an alliance with Nitish Kumars JD(U) Choudhary clarified, "We haven't discussed any such matter at our level." However on Friday BJP leaders subtly hinted about Kumars discussions with the partys senior members.



In a development Shakeel Ahmed Khan, a leader from Bihar Congress has scheduled a meeting of party MLAs and former legislators in Purnea at 2 pm on Saturday. Khan dismissed reports linking the meeting to the political happenings in the state and stated, "All Congress MLAs (current and former) along, with senior party leaders will gather in Purnea on Saturday to discuss preparations related to Rahul Gandhis 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra,' which is scheduled to enter Bihar on January 29."

—Input from Agencies