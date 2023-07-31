Big B says 'new beginning' as 'KBC 15' theme tune changed, new lifeline introduced

New Delhi: After having the identical theme tune for over a decade, the renowned quiz game show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 15' (KBC 15) will have a new theme tune and a new 'lifeline' for the contestants.

Sources told IANS: "There is a new lifeline in the show this season. There has been a change in the tune of KBC, with the addition of new instruments in it like flute, sitar. And, also the audience will witness a change in the set which is in the form of 'X'. There are two tunnels, with new and different lights. The name for the timer, which is referred to as 'dugdugji', will also be changed".

A video of the show that was shared on social media starts with the show's iconic theme tune and shows the grand set of the 'KBC'. Big B enters in a black suit and is heard saying: "5G ki speed se upgrade ho kar ke, naye approach ke sath is naye daur me aap sabka bahot swagat hai. Aarambh karta hun Gyaandaar, Dhandaar aur Shaandaar Kaun Banega Crorepati.. #newbeginning".

The show is an official Hindi adaptation of the 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?' franchise.

Since the show's inception, Amitabh Bachchan has hosted it, with one exception of the third season, when actor Shah Rukh Khan hosted it.

Registration for this season started on April 29.

Rohan and Vinayak, a Musician duo, have given the classic 'KBC' theme tune a fresh lease on life by incorporating lyrical narration by Amitabh.

Big B's deep baritone complements his musical delivery through the promo, in which the expression "naye armaan, nayi muskaan, naye aasmaan liye" had set the stage for the new season of KBC. It also sets the tone for a fresh avatar of the show. The show will premiere from August 14 at 9 p.m.—Inputs from Agencies