    BHU professor thrashed by suspended students

    Pankaj Sharma
    September19/ 2023
    Varanasi: Former Vice-chancellor of the RML Awadh University, Faizabad and dean of commerce faculty of Banaras Hindu University (BHU), Prof G.C.R. Jaiswal, was allegedly thrashed by motorcycle-borne miscreants at gunpoint.

    The masked miscreants also looted his gold chain and a Rudraksh rosary.

    Lanka Inspector Ashwini Pandey said that based on the complaint of Jaiswal, an FIR was lodged on Monday against one Abhijit Singh, Thakur Jung Bahadur Singh and another unidentified miscreant.

    In his complaint Jaiswal, who lives on the university premises, said he was on morning walk near Ruiya hostel ground when Abhijit and Jung Bahadur along with their associates started thrashing him.

    Regarding the reason behind the attack, Jaiswal said Abhijit and Bahadur had been barred from classes and hostel facilities for six months over indiscipline.

