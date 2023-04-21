Bachchan to Rahul Gandhi: Twitter removes verified blue ticks for non-subscribers

New Delhi: The verified blue ticks on the Twitter accounts of many prominent Indians, including Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, were removed after Elon Musk's microblogging site began demoting accounts that did not pay a subscription fee.

On Thursday, Twitter began removing the tick mark off the profiles of thousands of celebrities, politicians, and journalists, which had long signified that Twitter had verified the identity of the user behind the account.

This resulted in the loss of the blue tick mark for the Twitter accounts of several prominent Indians, including several chief ministers (including Yogi Adityanath) and several top cricketers (including Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli).—Inputs from Agencies