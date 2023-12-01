    Menu
    Environment

    Avalanche warning issued for J&K's Kupwara in next 24 hours

    author-img
    Pankaj Sharma
    December1/ 2023
    Last Updated:

    J-K's Kupwara District on Alert: Avalanche Warning Issued by JKDMA for High-Altitude Areas, Urges Precautionary Measures.

    Representative Image

    Kupwara (Jammu and Kashmir): The Jammu and Kashmir Disaster Management Authority (JKDMA) issued an avalanche warning in J-K's Kupwara in the next 24 hours on Friday.
    According to the authorities, an avalanche with a low danger level is likely to occur above 2800 metres above sea level over Kupwara district in the next 24 hours.

    "Avalanche with a low danger level is likely to occur above 2,800 metres above sea level over Kupwara district in the next 24 hours," JKDMA stated.
    The authorities also advised people living in these areas to take precautions and avoid venturing into the avalanche-prone areas until further orders.
    "People living in these areas are advised to take precautions and avoid venturing in the avalanche-pron areas till further orders," the authority added.

    —ANI

    Categories :EnvironmentTags :Avalanche Warning Kupwara District Alert Disaster Management Authority Avalanche Safety JKDMA Advisory High Altitude Risk Jammu Kashmir Alert
    Related Post

    OUR OFFICE

    New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402

    The Hawk AndroidThe Hawk IOS

      Copyright © thehawk.in